Minibus Carrying 15 Students Falls Off Bridge in Chhattisgarh's Korba, 4 Critically Injured

Fifteen children were injured after a mini-bus carrying students of Kendriya Vidyalaya (NTPC) fell off a 30-feet high bridge near Sichai Colony in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday morning.Of the 15, four are stated to be critical. They have been admitted to a hospital. Police said that the driver of the bus has been arrested for alleged negligence and the cause of the accident is being ascertained.Police further said that the vehicle was found overturned in a marshy field.(With ANI inputs)