Minibus Carrying 15 Students Falls Off Bridge in Chhattisgarh's Korba, 4 Critically Injured
Of the 15, four are stated to be critical. They have been admitted to a hospital. Police said that the driver of the bus has been arrested for alleged negligence and the cause of the accident is being ascertained.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Korba: Fifteen children were injured after a mini-bus carrying students of Kendriya Vidyalaya (NTPC) fell off a 30-feet high bridge near Sichai Colony in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday morning.
Police further said that the vehicle was found overturned in a marshy field.
(With ANI inputs)
Chhattisgarh: A vehicle carrying students of Kendriya Vidyalaya NTPC Korba fell off a 30-feet high bridge near Sichai Colony (darri) in Korba this morning. 15 children present in the vehicle, including 4 critically injured, have been taken to hospital. Driver has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/VSYWVnd3aO— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018
