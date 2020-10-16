Minimise Human Errors In Water Billing: Delhi Jal Board VC To Officials

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday asked officials to minimise human errors in water billing and said action will be taken against zonal offices with the maximum number of consumer complaints. At a meeting with all the 41 zonal revenue officers (ZROs), Chadha said he came across a number of complaints on Delhi Jal Board’s Twitter handle regarding erroneous bills. “It has come to my notice that in the last few rounds, bills are being generated on the basis of incorrect water meter readings. The reasons can be many, such as feeding incorrect information, a locked water meter, human error, etc. This has an adverse impact on DJB’s billing mechanism,” he said. He said every water meter reader should be physically present while taking reading at a consumer’s home. DJB has over 1,000 meter readers.

The DJB vice chairman said that ZROs with minimum adjustment cases and least complaints will be felicitated on a quarterly-basis. Action will be taken against the ZROs with the most number of complaints from consumers, least accurate bills, and those who make the most adjustments in bill generation. Chadha also directed the officials to maximise the use of android-based tablets. “There must be 100 percent use of the tablets for bill generation in order to maximise transparency in the DJB’s billing system,” he said.

