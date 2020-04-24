Minimum Mobility, Maximum Work: Govt Readies Post-Lockdown Plan to Reboot Economy, Contain Coronavirus

New Delhi: As the government tries to balance how to control the spread of coronavirus and send Indians back to work, it has come up with the mantra of ‘minimum mobility and maximum work’ for the post-lockdown period.

Although the Centre has not yet finalised whether the coronavirus lockdown whether the lockdown will be extended after May 3, there have been several discussions to prepare a roadmap to revive economic activity, as the drastic measures to control coronavirus have sent the economy into a tailspin and hit the poorest sections hard.

The government had relaxed certain restrictions from April 20, allowing agricultural activities and industries in rural areas, and officials aware of the developments told News18 that conditions will be eased further after May 3.

Sources said that calibrated economic activities in identified green zones – that do not have any coronavirus cases - will start with an advisory of extra care and precautions.

“The government is working on suggestions from top industrial houses and they are reasonable,” a senior official told News18.

As part of the plans currently being discussed, office executives will be encouraged to continue working from home, while production plants and factories will be told to increase and stagger shift timings so that mobility can reduce and social distancing norms can be followed.

“Corporates will be encouraged to start activities and accommodate the maximum guidelines,” the official said.

A final decision on lifting the lockdown and reopening the country will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after speaking to all chief ministers.

The government, however, is of the opinion that a correct analysis of the situation in India can be done only after May 15.

News18 had previously reported that even if the lockdown is lifted, it was unlikely that train and flight services would resume though permission could be granted for travel within the city.

Masks and social distancing are also going to become a way of life as the government may make masks compulsory for those wanting to step out of their homes. There are also no relaxations planned yet for allowing gatherings during marriages and religious functions.

India has so far reported nearly 23,000 Covid-19 cases while the death toll has crossed 700. To curb the spread of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world on March 24.

