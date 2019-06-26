Minimum of 20 Jaundice Cases Detected in Cuttack as CMC Prepares to Collect Water Samples

Cuttack: At least 20 cases of jaundice have been detected in Gangamandir area here, officials said on Wednesday.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials said water samples of the area will be collected for examination.

Residents of Gangamandir area alleged that contaminated drinking water supplied through broken water pipes was responsible for the outbreak of the water-borne

disease.

A CMC official said "steps have been taken to replace the broken pipes in a war footing manner.

CMC commissioner Ananya Das said halogen tablets are now being distributed in the entire affected area.

"An open well in the locality will be chlorinated soon while emphasis would be given to conduct awareness programme," she said.