Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

It has also predicted partly cloudy skies during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent around 8.30 am, the weather office said.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 120 around 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

