Minimum Temperature in Delhi Settles Below Season's Average
1-MIN READ

Minimum Temperature in Delhi Settles Below Season's Average

PTI

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 12:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. (Reuters File)

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. (Reuters File)

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 367 (very poor category).

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the very poor category on Thursday, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.  The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 367 (very poor category).  An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 81 per cent, the IMD said.

first published:December 01, 2022, 12:54 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 12:54 IST