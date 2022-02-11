Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal in City

The national capital on Friday morning witnessed a clear sky with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The city's air quality index (AQI) read 187 at 9 am which falls in the moderate category.

The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad (190), Gurugram (155), Ghaziabad (137), Greater Noida (127) and Noida (145) were also recorded in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The relative humidity was 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperature were recorded at 9.1 and 22.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

