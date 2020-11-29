News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Minimum Temperatures Dip in Parts of Rajasthan, Mount Abu Recorded Coldest Place

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

Mount Abu recorded the minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius. In the plains, Churu registered a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan, where Mount Abu was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius, the MeT Department said on Sunday. In the plains, Churu registered a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Sikar, Bhilwara, Pilani, Dabok and Vanasthali recorded minimum temperatures of 5, 6.8, 6.9, 8.1 and 8.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said. The cold conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...