Mining Baron Janardhana Reddy Arrested in Bengaluru for 'Sheilding' Ponzi Scam Accused Father-Son

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy was arrested on Sunday by the central crime branch for allegedly shielding a father-son duo who have been accused of running a Ponzi scheme in the name of ‘Islamic Banking’.“We have taken the decision to arrest him on the basis of credible evidence and witnesses statements. We will produce him before the magistrate. We are going to recover the (Ponzi scheme) money and give it to the investors,” said the Additional CP of CCB.Reddy’s arrest comes a day before his anticipatory bail application was to come up for hearing.He had appeared before the CCB on Saturday after remaining elusive for three days and was questioned till the wee hours of Sunday. Sources said he spent the night in the waiting room of the CCB.The former minister had earlier on Saturday released a video message from an unknown location, denying the allegations as a "political conspiracy". He said he was not absconding and was very much in the city, while asserting that there was no need for him to flee.Reddy allegedly shielded a father and son, accused in the Rs 954-crore Ponzi scheme, from being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).Reddy is on conditional bail since January 2015 in the multi-crore mining scam that rocked Karnataka in 2012.The CCB has also arrested Reddy's close aide, Ali Khan, who had allegedly struck Rs 18-crore deal with the accused duo — Syed Ahmed Fareed and his son Syed Afaq Ahmed of Ambident Marketing Ltd, a city-based company that ran the Ponzi scheme and duped about 15,000 investors by laundering their money from Dubai.The ED had earlier this week charged the duo with running a potential Ponzi scheme offering huge interest to investors in the name of 'Islamic banking'."Investigation revealed that Ambidant has been operating a potential Ponzi scheme and duping thousands of investors in the name of Islamic banking and a 'Halal' investment," said ED in a statement here.Since inception on December 20, 2016, the company received cumulatively a whopping Rs 954 crore as investments under Haj/Umrah and Ultimate plans."We have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to have a re-look into the scheme to protect the interests of investors/depositors being duped by the company," said an ED official in the statement.In a Ponzi scheme, an investment firm fraudulently collects huge money from depositors promising high interest rate but uses it to pay heavy interest on deposits raised earlier from another set of investors."In a Ponzi scheme, investors are made to believe that they earn high interest on their deposits from profits the company makes through lucrative business than from their own deposits.