Mining Case: CBI Raids Premises of Businessman Amit Agarwal in Jharkhand, Kolkata

For allegedly “scandalising" the judiciary and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the premises of businessman Amit Agarwal were searched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday at two locations — in Jharkhand and Kolkata.

The central agency initiated this operation based on the directions given by the Jharkhand High Court which had asked the agency to conducted a preliminary inquiry, officials said, news agency PTI reported.

The case relates to a writ petition filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma through advocate Rajeev Kumar before the Jharkhand High Court at Ranchi alleging that Agarwal was laundering ill-gotten money of Chief Minister Hemant Soren through shell companies.

Apart from this, another writ was filed against Soren and former mining secretary Pooja Singhal relating to mining lease acquired by the chief minister who was also the minister of Department of Mines and Industries.

Agarwal through the then Ranchi Deputy Commissioner allegedly tried to influence advocate Rajeev Kumar in connection with the PILs. Agarwal filed a complaint dated July 31, 2022 at the Hare Street Police Station in Kolkata against Kumar and Shiv Shankar Sharma for allegedly demanding Rs 10 crore bribe for dismissing the PIL. “Enquiry further revealed that the information provided by Sh. Amit Agarwal to Hare Street PS was false and the bribe was given to Rajeev Kumar by alluring him with an intention to interfere with the judicial process.

“Contrary to the allegation made in the complaint to the Hare Street PS, it was Agarwal who called Rajeev Kumar to Kolkata through Sonu Agarwal and offered him money. Further, the conversation recorded by Sh. Amit Kumar Agarwal also does not reveal any threat for extortion from Rajeev Kumar or claim to stop Income Tax Agency from conducting any raid," the FIR alleged.

With PTI inputs

