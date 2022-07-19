In Nuh to Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Haryana Police Officer Run Over by Truck

In a horrific incident, a police officer was run over by a truck in the Nuh district of Haryana while he was trying to stop illegal mining.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh, who was deployed in Tauru, died on the spot. He was due to retire in three months.

As per the information, Singh had reached the spot after he got information about illegal mining being carried out. When he signalled a stone-laden truck to stop, the driver sped up and ran him over.

Meanwhile, Haryana minister Moolchand Sharma said that it was a tragic incident and added that the official had gone to take the stock of the illegal mining going on in the area.

Sharma added that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators behind the crime. Top police officials, including the Inspector General of Nuh, have arrived at the spot.

DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.

…@cmohry — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the Haryana condoled the death of the officer and ensured justice to the victim.

