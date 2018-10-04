English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minister, ex-MLAs, Big Businessmen Listed as Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries in Kanpur
Among the unintended beneficiaries of the recently launched Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the state's Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana. Mahana has asked for a probe into the anomaly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme.
Kanpur (UP): An Uttar Pradesh minister, some former MLAs and prominent businessmen here figure in the list of beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, the Centre's recently launched health insurance scheme meant for the poor and the deprived, officials said.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Shukla said the list also has the names of former BJP MLA Salil Vishnoi, former Congress MLA Ajay Kapoor and his brothers Vijay Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.
Salil Vishnoi also told PTI the names are included in the list of beneficiaries even though they are not eligible for it.
District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said the CMO has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report at the earliest.
Over two lakh families in Kanpur district are listed as beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the CMO said.
The scheme offers cashless health services to the beneficiaries.
