Minister in Kamal Nath's Cabinet Calls for Manufacturers of Adulterated Food to be Hanged

Bhopal: Days after the Madhya Pradesh government launched a drive to take action against manufacturers of adulterated food items, a minister in chief minister Kamal Nath's cabinet proposed capital punishment for them.

Govind Singh Rajput, Madhya Pradesh transport minister told News18 that those found guilty of food adulteration should be hanged because they were feeding slow poison to the new generation.

Rajput had moved a non-government resolution in the state assembly for the same, but received very little support from both the ruling party and the opposition.

He had also urged the government and the opposition to come together and fight the menace of adulteration.

After a racket involving production of synthetic milk was brought to light in the state's Morena district recently, state health minister Tulsiram Silawat launched a drive that busted a large number of such scams.

Chief minister Kamal Nath took strong note of the malpractice and directed that culprits should be booked under the National Security Act (NSA), following which several manufacturers of adulterated edibles, including ghee, were booked under the NSA.

Earlier this year, Yoga guru and Patanjali owner Baba Ramdev sought the death penalty for manufacturers of adulterated food and medicines.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.