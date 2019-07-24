'Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar Prasad': Rajnath Singh's Slip of Tongue in Lok Sabha
Rajnath Singh referred to S Jaishankar as 'Jaishankar Prasad' on three occasions while making a statement on US President Donald Trump's claim that he was asked to mediate on the Kashmir issuer by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives at Parliament.(Image: PTI)
New Delhi: There was a slip of tounge by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday when he referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as "Jaishankar Prasad".
Jaishankar Prasad was an acclaimed Hindi writer. However, Singh referred to S Jaishankar as "Jaishankar Prasad" on three occasions while making a statement on US President Donald Trump's claim that he was asked to mediate on the Kashmir issuer by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The external affairs minister was sitting on the right side of the defence minister in the front row of treasury benches.
Singh took the name of Jaishankar while refrring to his presence in the meeting between Modi and Trump in Osaka, Japan, in June and his statement in Parliament rejecting the US President's claim.
When Singh rose to speak, Congress, DMK and members of some other Opposition parties walked out of proceedings raising slogans.
