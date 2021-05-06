Minister of State V Muraleedharan Says Convoy Attacked by TMC Goons in Bengal's West Midnapore

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan’s convoy was attacked in Bengal’s West Midnapore on Thursday. The incident comes few days after state BJP leaders alleged many party workers were killed, raped, assaulted brutally and their houses were set on fire across the State on May 2.

In a tweet, Muraleedharan shared the video where some miscreants were seen attacking his car with sticks in West Midnapore. He said, “TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip.”

After the announcement of results on May 2, BJP alleged that several party workers were dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted after election results in Bengal. Videos of arson at a BJP office with bamboo poles and roof tiles burning amid worried cries of people running away from the premises were shared by the party. Photos of dead men, and people scampering with apparel looted from a shop were everywhere on social media.

The Centre had then sought a report from the West Bengal government on post-poll violence in the State. PM Modi called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and enquired about the ‘alarming situation’ in the state. “PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at the alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial. I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order,” Dhankhar tweeted.

