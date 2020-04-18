Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Minister Says Chhattisgarh Will Buy 75,000 Rapid Testing Kits, at Rs 337 per Unit, from South Korean Firm

Chhattisgarh so far has reported 36 cases, including 27 from Katghora in Korba, and 24 of these patients have already recovered.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
Minister Says Chhattisgarh Will Buy 75,000 Rapid Testing Kits, at Rs 337 per Unit, from South Korean Firm
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Deo on Friday said the state has agreed a deal with a South Korean company to buy rapid testing kits for coronavirus priced at Rs 337 a unit, which they claim is the cheapest in India.

Deo in a series of tweets said the state will buy 75,000 units of the kits and thanked the Indian ambassador to South Korea for following this up with diligence.

Chhattisgarh so far has reported 36 cases, including 27 from Katghora in Korba, and 24 of these patients have already recovered.

Physicians from the state also shared their experience in fighting the pandemic with their counterparts of SAARC countries during a webinar on Friday.

Dr Arvind Neral, head of the Microbiology department at Ambedkar Hospital, said these kits can be taken anywhere for tests. He said after the test, a health worker is only required to change gloves and not the PPE kit and that the results would be available in 30 minutes.

