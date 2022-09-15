'Minister Sir, Listen to Us': Railway Minster Vaishnaw Hears Complaints of Puri School Students, Assures Help

“Minister sir, listen to us. The railway track has become a barrier for us to come to school. Please construct a bridge for us to go to school.” said a class two student of Birapratappur in Puri to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to the village got a favorable response from him.

Vaishnaw listened to the complaints and said the long-standing problem of the level-crossing at Birpratappur will be solved at the earliest. Manned railway level-crossing which was functional since the British period was closed a few days back. An underpass road has been made about half a kilometer away but it is inconvenient for many in the village as students have to travel about 2 km to reach the school and to go to the health facility.

Student Badri Prasad Panda told the minister, “We are facing a lot of problems due to the railway track. We have no playground and no place to eat the mid-day meal.”

The Railway Minister said that Dr. Sambit Patra and the local MLA have informed him about the problems of this village. “I have directed the concerned officer to visit the area. I have also visited the spot and the problem will be solved soon,” he said.

“They are facing a problem. The facts which he has placed before the union minister are vital. He said about his genuine problem. It should be solved soon,” said Headmistress Mina Devi.

Vaishnaw also said that 5G services for telecom networks will be launched in the state in the first phase itself. Vaishnaw informed the media persons about the 5G service on the sidelines of a BJP’s training camp for the party workers in Puri.

“Odisha will get 5G services in the very first phase. The department of telecommunications is working at a fast pace for the service to roll out soon. it would have 10 times less radiation than the norms set by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” said Vaishnaw.

