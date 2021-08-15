Ministers Meet at Venkaiah’s House to Discuss Action to be Taken against MPs Involved in Rajya Sabha Ruckus

A meeting took place at the residence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday with other senior ministers to discuss what action should be taken against the MPs who were engaged in the slugfest in the Rajya Sabha during the last leg of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan and Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, who witnessed the pandemonium in the House, also attended the meeting. Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the Leader of the House, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal, deputy leader of Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and labour minister Bhupendra Yadav also attended the discussion.

The government has filed a formal complaint against 12 MPs from the Opposition, including Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress over the ruckus, according to sources. A separate complaint has also been filed by BJP MPs.

A committee of around six members, mostly from the NDA, will be formed to look into the matter and will be headed by deputy chairman Harivansh, the sources added.

It must be noted that the government had asked the Rajya Sabha chairman to take strict action against the MPs who were responsible for the unparliamentary behaviour in the Upper House. The government has sought for an exemplary punishment for the MPs so that such incidents don’t take place in the future.

Over the last couple of days, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had been consulting people from the legal fraternity and former secretary generals of Rajya Sabha over what decision should be taken in the matter.

Sources say the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker held a meeting on Thursday and said punishing an MP by terminating them will not be considered.

In a detailed report prepared by the Rajya Sabha, the security personnel put forth a sequence of events of what transpired on August 11 before the House was adjourned sine die. A woman security officer of the House had complained that too women MPs — Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam — had tried to pull her hair due to which she sustained injuries. Another security man had alleged in his complaint that CPM MP Elamaram Kareem tried strangulating him leaving him breathless for a few seconds. The assault of a woman marshal was also seen in the CCTV footage released on August 12.

In another case involving MP Pratap Singh Bajwa where he was seen throwing the rulebook after the House was adjourned, the House rules will not apply but some action will be taken against him for breaking the decorum of Parliament.

Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the Rajya Sabha on August 11 and expressed his “deep anguish” over the behaviour of “some MPs”. “There is no act to convey my anguish as I have spent a sleepless night… I struggled to find our provocation.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here