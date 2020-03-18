Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Ministers, MPs Go Through Thermal Scanning at Parliament Amid COVID-19 Scare

The screening began in Parliament as the government decided to complete the session till April 3 unlike various state assemblies which have adjourned their proceedings.

IANS

Updated:March 18, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ministers, MPs Go Through Thermal Scanning at Parliament Amid COVID-19 Scare
Thermal screening of visitors being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at the entrance of Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Ministers as well as MPs have to go through thermal scanning before getting entry into Parliament premises on Wednesday for the first time as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The thermal screening began in Parliament as the government decided to continue the House and complete the session till April 3 unlike various state assemblies which have adjourned their proceedings in the wake of the spread of the deadly disease which has claimed over 7,000 lives across the world.

The precautionary measures began in Parliament on Monday with visitors going through the process before entering its premises after the COVID-19 was declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Besides, small containers of hand sanitisers were also placed by the side of the security personnel, near the 12 entry gates.

The visitor passes were also banned on Monday.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak was reported from China in December last year, the Indian government has been taking proactive measures to control the spread of the infection, and has issued advisories against gatherings of people in large numbers.

Till date, 130 active COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, however, the total number of cases in the country since the onset of novel coronavirus spread is 147.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram