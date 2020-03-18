Ministers, MPs Go Through Thermal Scanning at Parliament Amid COVID-19 Scare

New Delhi: Ministers as well as MPs have to go through thermal scanning before getting entry into Parliament premises on Wednesday for the first time as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The thermal screening began in Parliament as the government decided to continue the House and complete the session till April 3 unlike various state assemblies which have adjourned their proceedings in the wake of the spread of the deadly disease which has claimed over 7,000 lives across the world.

The precautionary measures began in Parliament on Monday with visitors going through the process before entering its premises after the COVID-19 was declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Besides, small containers of hand sanitisers were also placed by the side of the security personnel, near the 12 entry gates.

The visitor passes were also banned on Monday.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak was reported from China in December last year, the Indian government has been taking proactive measures to control the spread of the infection, and has issued advisories against gatherings of people in large numbers.

Till date, 130 active COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, however, the total number of cases in the country since the onset of novel coronavirus spread is 147.

