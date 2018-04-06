Ministry of Defence Website Hacked, Displays Chinese Character

Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website ( https://t.co/7aEc779N2b ). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken. @DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 6, 2018

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter on Friday to inform that the defence ministry website has been hacked.Sitharaman also said that “action has been initiated in the matter” and the website will be up and running shortly.The trouble began after the site began to display a 'Chinese' character, which purportedly means 'home'.Later, the page would not open at all and it said “site can’t be reached right now”.This isn’t the first time hackers have targeted official websites of the Indian government. Authorities had temporarily taken down the Ministry of Home Affairs website last year after a cyber attack was reported.Last year, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said that over 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years. Of the total of 707, 199 of them were hacked last year, 164 in 2015, 155 in 2014 and 189 in 2013. Rijiju had informed earlier that a total of 8,348 persons were arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes.