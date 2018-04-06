GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ministry of Defence Website Hacked, Displays Chinese Character

This isn’t the first time hackers have targeted official websites of the Indian government. Authorities had temporarily taken down the Ministry of Home Affairs website last year after a cyber attack was reported.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ministry of Defence Website Hacked, Displays Chinese Character
The ministry of defence website page after being hacked on April 6, 2018.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter on Friday to inform that the defence ministry website has been hacked.

Sitharaman also said that “action has been initiated in the matter” and the website will be up and running shortly.

The trouble began after the site began to display a 'Chinese' character, which purportedly means 'home'.




Later, the page would not open at all and it said “site can’t be reached right now”.

This isn’t the first time hackers have targeted official websites of the Indian government. Authorities had temporarily taken down the Ministry of Home Affairs website last year after a cyber attack was reported.

Last year, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said that over 700 websites of various central and state government departments were hacked in the past four years. Of the total of 707, 199 of them were hacked last year, 164 in 2015, 155 in 2014 and 189 in 2013. Rijiju had informed earlier that a total of 8,348 persons were arrested for their involvement in cyber crimes.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You