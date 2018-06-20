English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ministry of Labour Starts Work on Database for Unorganised Sector
Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment told the Rajya Sabha that the project would have an estimated cost of Rs 402.7 crore.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Centre has started work to create a national database and Aadhaar-seeded identification number system to facilitate welfare delivery to 40 crore workers in the unorganized sector, according to The Hindu.
Ministry of Labour has called for tenders to design, develop and run the new Unorganised Workers Identification Number (UWIN) Platform.
Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment had in December 2017 told the Rajya Sabha that the project would have an estimated cost of Rs 402.7 crore.
The UWIN platform will be set up within six months of the contract being signed, and a third of the workers are expected to be registered in the first year, with the remainder to be registered in the second year.
The Centre, through service providers, will create and maintain the platform and states will identify and register unorganised workers.
The Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 will be used as the base for the platform, and other worker databases.
Although the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the legitimacy of making Aadhaar mandatory for entitlements, the entire UWIN platform is built around Aadhaar.
Those who have enrolled for Aadhaar but have failed to receive it can provisionally enroll themselves into the UWIN system with their Aadhaar Enrollment ID. However, it is only when they are able to link Aadhaar with their dataset at a later stage that they will actually be assigned a UWIN number.
The only exception provided is for “areas that do not have any Aadhaar coverage” which must be approved by the Labour Ministry, where other government identity documents will be allowed, with an option of linking Aadhaar at a later stage.
On being asked if Aadhaar will be mandatory for UWIN, a senior Labour Ministry official told The Hindu it would be the responsibility of the states to get Aadhaar made for all workers.
Also Watch
Ministry of Labour has called for tenders to design, develop and run the new Unorganised Workers Identification Number (UWIN) Platform.
Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment had in December 2017 told the Rajya Sabha that the project would have an estimated cost of Rs 402.7 crore.
The UWIN platform will be set up within six months of the contract being signed, and a third of the workers are expected to be registered in the first year, with the remainder to be registered in the second year.
The Centre, through service providers, will create and maintain the platform and states will identify and register unorganised workers.
The Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 will be used as the base for the platform, and other worker databases.
Although the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the legitimacy of making Aadhaar mandatory for entitlements, the entire UWIN platform is built around Aadhaar.
Those who have enrolled for Aadhaar but have failed to receive it can provisionally enroll themselves into the UWIN system with their Aadhaar Enrollment ID. However, it is only when they are able to link Aadhaar with their dataset at a later stage that they will actually be assigned a UWIN number.
The only exception provided is for “areas that do not have any Aadhaar coverage” which must be approved by the Labour Ministry, where other government identity documents will be allowed, with an option of linking Aadhaar at a later stage.
On being asked if Aadhaar will be mandatory for UWIN, a senior Labour Ministry official told The Hindu it would be the responsibility of the states to get Aadhaar made for all workers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Will You Die? Google Answers
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Punjab Woman Lands in Madhya Pradesh to Meet Her Hero IPS Officer