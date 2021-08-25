Ministry of Railways Holds Meet With 23 Companies Over Private Projects

As many as 23 companies, both domestic and foreign, have met with the Indian Ministry of Railways on private rail projects. According to the ministry sources, it was actually a pre-application meeting, which also included the Titagarh Wagons of West Bengal. Titagarh Wagons has experience in making various types of railway coaches, including the very modern-style one used by Pune Metro.

Among the others that showed interest in running private trains were foreign companies like Alstom and Bombardier. A few PSUs are also in the fray. Umesh Chowdhury, CMD, Titagarh Wagon, said, “We have been interested in the Railways for a long time. However, our area of interest is not in running the trains but developing the coaches.”

According to the companies, such meetings are being held frequently nowadays in an attempt to speed up the process of allocating clusters. So far, plans have been made for a total of 12 clusters across the country. Howrah is one of the clusters.

As per the plans, all private trains will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The trains are going to run at 160 km per hour. The trains will be built in such a way that any shock will be absorbed smoothly by the engine. There will be sliding doors and a sophisticated brake system. All coaches will have multiple CCTV cameras. The coaches will be equipped with digital boards and the windows with safety glass.

In December 2020, the Centre’s Policy Commission gave the go-ahead to special trains. However, some lawmakers like Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy have objected to the privatisation. He objected to the plan and alleged that this was just an excuse to fill the coffers of the ruling party.

