Minor Abducted From Home, Gang-Raped in Bihar’s Madhubani

Four youths allegedly gang-raped a teenager in Bihar’s Madhubani after abducting and sedating her by injecting drugs last week. The incident came to light after the victim along with her parents lodged a complaint with the Madhubani Police on Tuesday.

According to Madhubani Police, the incident occurred under Jhanjharpur police station jurisdiction. “According to the complaint we have received, the 16-year-old girl was abducted by four youths of the village from her house courtyard and gang-raped on August 13,” said Jhanjhar police station officer-in-charge and trainee Deputy Superintendent Of Police (DSP) Neha Kumari.

The officer added that the girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

The girl’s father, talking to the media said, “On August 13 evening my daughter was washing utensils in the courtyard. When she did not return to the room, we started searching for her. The next day she was found unconscious in the fields.”

The victim’s father further added that when she gained her consciousness she narrated her ordeal. “She told us that four boys of our village abducted her from the courtyard, injected her with drugs and gang-raped her,” added the girl’s father. After this the family members admitted the girl to a hospital.

The victim’s family has named Sunil Bhandari (25), Sushil Bhandari (25), Pradip Kumar Kamat (26) and Surendra Kumar Bhandari (21) in the complaint.

DSP Neha Kumari said that an FIR under the POCSO Act and sections 376D and 366 of IPC has been registered against the four accused for gang-rape and abduction.

“The four accused are still at large. We are conducting raids to nab them,” added the DSP.

According to the police, the accused Sushil Bhandari is said to be a friend of the girl’s brother. In April he had taken the girl with him to some place and fled after leaving her at a hotel. A panchayat meeting in the villager was also held regarding the incident, police added.

