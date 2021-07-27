Minor Abducted on Way to Coaching Class, Gangraped for Days in Bihar’s Banka

A minor girl in Banka district of Bihar was gangraped by three men for days after she was abducted by them last Thursday. The accused dropped the girl near Banka police station on Monday and fled. The cops informed the victim’s mother who reached the police station and was shocked to hear her daughter’s ordeal. Police have not been able to arrest the culprits yet.

The minor girl told police that she was kidnapped by Deepak, Chandan and Ranjan on Thursday morning from Goda Bazar when she was on the way to her coaching class. The victim alleged that she was taken to a room where the accused men took turns in sexually assaulting her.

The girl’s mother said when her daughter could not be found for the whole day, she registered a missing complaint at the Banka police station on Friday. Police swung into action and started to look for the girl in the town. It is suspected that the accused men released the girl in fear of being caught.

Police said the girl’s medical test will be done to establish the rape and additional sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be added to the case.

Another horrific case of a minor’s rape was also reported from Banka in May. In the Dhoraiya subdivision of the district, a minor girl was raped by a man on May 19 when she was leaving her home for defecation. The accused purportedly captured the incident on his phone, and threatened to make it viral if she dared to tell anyone.

Unfortunately, the man, Shamsher, raped her again two days later by blackmailing the girl over the obscene video. However, this time the girl broke her silence and told her parents about her agony. When her parents confronted the man, he misbehaved with the family and uploaded the video on social media.

The victim’s family then registered a complaint at the Dhoraiya police station after which Shamsher and his father Maulvi Yunus were booked. Until last reported, the father-son duo remained at large.

