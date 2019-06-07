Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Minor Abducted, Raped by Two Men in Rajasthan's Bikaner District

The incident took place on June 5 when the bike-borne youths forcibly took the girl to a secluded place, allegedly raped her and fled, said a police officer.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Minor Abducted, Raped by Two Men in Rajasthan's Bikaner District
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jaipur: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the police said on Friday.

Family members of the girl have lodged a complaint against Pannaram Meghwal (21) and Manglaram Meghwal (20), both residents of Nagaur district, in this regard.

Nokha DSP, Mehmood Khan, said that the incident allegedly took place on June 5, when the bike-borne youths forcibly took the girl to a secluded place when she went to the market with her sister. The accused allegedly raped her and fled, the DSP said.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted and the preliminary investigation had confirmed rape, the officer added. He said that the search for the accused was on.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 D (gangrape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram