Minor Abducted, Raped by Two Men in Rajasthan's Bikaner District

Jaipur: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the police said on Friday.

Family members of the girl have lodged a complaint against Pannaram Meghwal (21) and Manglaram Meghwal (20), both residents of Nagaur district, in this regard.

Nokha DSP, Mehmood Khan, said that the incident allegedly took place on June 5, when the bike-borne youths forcibly took the girl to a secluded place when she went to the market with her sister. The accused allegedly raped her and fled, the DSP said.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted and the preliminary investigation had confirmed rape, the officer added. He said that the search for the accused was on.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 D (gangrape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.