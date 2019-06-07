Minor Abducted, Raped by Two Men in Rajasthan's Bikaner District
The incident took place on June 5 when the bike-borne youths forcibly took the girl to a secluded place, allegedly raped her and fled, said a police officer.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the police said on Friday.
Family members of the girl have lodged a complaint against Pannaram Meghwal (21) and Manglaram Meghwal (20), both residents of Nagaur district, in this regard.
Nokha DSP, Mehmood Khan, said that the incident allegedly took place on June 5, when the bike-borne youths forcibly took the girl to a secluded place when she went to the market with her sister. The accused allegedly raped her and fled, the DSP said.
The medical examination of the girl was conducted and the preliminary investigation had confirmed rape, the officer added. He said that the search for the accused was on.
A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 D (gangrape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
- Manish Naggdev Writes Post on Breakup with Srishty Rode, Says She Dumped Him on Phone
- Kolaigaran Movie Review: You Won't Be Able to Guess the Culprit
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s