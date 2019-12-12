Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Minor Among 4 Detained for Repeatedly Raping 12-year-old in Haryana's Karnal

In her compliant, police said the girl has alleged that the accused, who live near her house in Karnal, committed the crime at her home when her parents would be away for work.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Minor Among 4 Detained for Repeatedly Raping 12-year-old in Haryana's Karnal
Representative image.

Chandigarh: A 12-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped repeatedly by four persons, including a minor, on several occasions in Haryana's Karnal district, police said on Thursday.

In her compliant, the girl has alleged that the accused, who live near her house in Karnal, committed the crime at her home when her parents used to be away for work, they said.

"We received a complaint from the victim, who approached us with her parents on Tuesday and on the same day we registered the case under relevant provisions of law including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," Station House Officer, Karnal (City) Police Station, Inspector Harjinder Singh said over the phone.

The girl has alleged that she was raped by the accused over a period in September, he said. While three accused are aged between 18-20 years, the minor boy is aged around 15 years, Singh said.

"We have detained the accused and further investigations are on," Singh added. "The medical examination of the girl was conducted and she was counselled by the Child Welfare Committee," the SHO said.

Police said they are verifying who among the four accused was known to the victim and took advantage to gain entry into her house and committed the crime and later how others too sexually exploited her.

The Haryana Assembly had in March 2018 unanimously passed a bill which provided for death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram