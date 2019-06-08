Minor Among Three Killed in Lightning Strikes at Chhattisgarh's Korba
Police said that the lightning which was accompanied by torrential rainfall claimed three lives in separate incidents in the Korba district of the state.
Representational image.
Korba (Chhattisgarh): Three people, including a minor, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.
Rains lashed several parts of the district on Friday evening and lightning strikes at separate places left three people dead, a senior police official said.
In the incident that took place in Kartala police station area, the deceased identified as Ramprasad Rathiya (40) had taken shelter under a tree to protect himself from rains when he was hit by lightning and died on the spot.
A similar incident took place in Devralmal village under Urga police station area, in which 17-year-old Vikas Kumar died, he explained. In the third incident, the victim, Dev Prasad (23), was standing in front of his house in Rampur police outpost area when he was struck by lightning.
