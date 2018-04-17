Minor Blast Outside Indian Embassy Office in Kathmandu, Suspicion Falls on Local Political Group

New Delhi: A minor explosion was reported near a camp office of the Indian Embassy consulate in Kathmandu’s Biratnagar on Monday night, but no injuries were reported.According to local inputs, the explosion was low in intensity and took place near the embassy’s temporary office, which had been set up during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar.Morang SP Arun Kumar BC said the blast took place last night in an open space behind the building that caused minor damage to the wall. Police said they are investigating to find out on who caused the blast, Kathmandu Post reported.Nepal’s local daily Dainik Nepal said two men on a motorcycle were suspected to have planted the bomb.Investigating officers suspect that cadres of a local political group have caused the blast. The party had called a general strike in Biratnagar on Monday.The security around the blast site has been upped after the incident.This is a temporary office which had been set up during floods in Nepal and north Bihar and continues to function since then.The explosion happened at around 8:20 pm and caused a hole in the compound wall. No one was in the office at the time of the incident, sources said.Biratnagar is the industrial capital of Nepal and 6 km north of the border of Bihar.