English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Minor Blast Outside Indian Embassy Office in Kathmandu, Suspicion Falls on Local Political Group
According to local inputs, the explosion was low in intensity and took place near the embassy’s temporary office, which had been set up during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar.
New Delhi: New Delhi: A minor explosion was reported near a camp office of the Indian Embassy consulate in Kathmandu’s Biratnagar on Monday night, but no injuries were reported.
According to local inputs, the explosion was low in intensity and took place near the embassy’s temporary office, which had been set up during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar.
Morang SP Arun Kumar BC said the blast took place last night in an open space behind the building that caused minor damage to the wall. Police said they are investigating to find out on who caused the blast, Kathmandu Post reported.
Nepal’s local daily Dainik Nepal said two men on a motorcycle were suspected to have planted the bomb.
Investigating officers suspect that cadres of a local political group have caused the blast. The party had called a general strike in Biratnagar on Monday.
The security around the blast site has been upped after the incident.
This is a temporary office which had been set up during floods in Nepal and north Bihar and continues to function since then.
The explosion happened at around 8:20 pm and caused a hole in the compound wall. No one was in the office at the time of the incident, sources said.
Biratnagar is the industrial capital of Nepal and 6 km north of the border of Bihar.
Also Watch
According to local inputs, the explosion was low in intensity and took place near the embassy’s temporary office, which had been set up during the floods in Nepal and north Bihar.
Morang SP Arun Kumar BC said the blast took place last night in an open space behind the building that caused minor damage to the wall. Police said they are investigating to find out on who caused the blast, Kathmandu Post reported.
Nepal’s local daily Dainik Nepal said two men on a motorcycle were suspected to have planted the bomb.
Investigating officers suspect that cadres of a local political group have caused the blast. The party had called a general strike in Biratnagar on Monday.
The security around the blast site has been upped after the incident.
This is a temporary office which had been set up during floods in Nepal and north Bihar and continues to function since then.
The explosion happened at around 8:20 pm and caused a hole in the compound wall. No one was in the office at the time of the incident, sources said.
Biratnagar is the industrial capital of Nepal and 6 km north of the border of Bihar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wrap the Shoot for Gully Boy
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?