Minor Boy Booked for Raping 15-year-old Cousin in Rajasthan Village

A minor boy was arrested here for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old cousin, who delivered a baby here in the district, police said on Saturday. The girl, who is from a village here, delivered a baby in the government hospital on Friday, they said. According to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Dhanpat Gurjar, the girl was raped by her cousin, who is around the same age, when he stayed at the girl’s house during their vacation.

The parents of the girl, however, have refused to accept the baby girl and have expressed their wish to hand over the newborn to the children home, he said. Gurjar said the mother of the girl was aware of the incident and also about the pregnancy of her daughter but preferred to keep mum considering their family relations.

He said since the family was not interested in keeping the baby with them, proceedings of surrender of the baby to the child home would be initiated on Monday. Both the mother and the child are healthy, he said. The CWC got the information about the incidence through the hospital when the girl was admitted there on Thursday. After that, Gurjar and a team counseled the girl and her parents to elicit more details about the incident.

Neither the girl nor her mother were ready to disclose the incident to the police and the doctors. It was only after we reached the hospital on Friday and talked to the girl and mother describing them about the complications of the case, they disclosed the information, said Gurjar. He said the mother learnt about the incident sometime during her daughter’s pregnancy but chose to keep it under wraps. According to the police, families of the victim and accused family are from a rural area near Jodhpur and survive on labour and masonry work. Both the victim and accused are students of class 10 and the latter was a frequent visitor to the victim’s house.

