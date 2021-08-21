Minor Boy Falls into Drain in Northeast Delhi; Dies

A 15-year-old boy died on Saturday after he fell into a drain in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said. According to police, a PCR Call was received around 12.50 pm about the incident near Nag Devta Mandir in Seelampur.

Police rushed to the spot and with the help of fire tenders and divers pulled the boy out of the drain, a senior police officer said. The boy was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The deceased is yet to be identified and the body has been preserved in the hospital, they said. Prima facie it emerged that the boy was a ragpicker and lost his balance while crossing the drain and fell in it. Legal action will be taken accordingly, police said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here