Delhi: 12-yr-old Boy Gang-raped, Rod Inserted in Pvt Parts by 3 Friends, DCW Issues Notice

A minor boy was allegedly gang-raped, beaten and a rod was inserted in his private part by his three friends and neighbours in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, the Delhi Commission for Women said on Sunday. The minor who is currently in critical condition in LNJP hospital informed his parents about the incident on Thursday, four days after the incident.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the matter and wrote a letter to SHO Seelampur stating the complainant submitted that her 12-year-old child was gang raped on September 18 by four men who even inserted a rod in his private parts. “They also beat him up brutally with bricks and rods,” she said adding that the parents immediately informed the Delhi Police of the matter and the minor is presently admitted to a hospital in a very critical condition.

Terming the incident as “a very serious matter,” she sought a copy of the FIR, information about the accused and details of the report on the matter latest by September 28.

The DCW Chief shared blurred pictures of the survivor on Twitter and said “let alone girls, even boys are not safe” in the national capital. “In Delhi, let alone girls, even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team registered an FIR in the matter,” she said.

Shortly after the notice, the Delhi Police in a statement said the Seelampur police station received a call from LNJP Hospital about the incident involving the physical assault of a boy about 10 years old on Thursday. “Immediately, the police team reached at the hospital and met with the parents of the child but they refused to give a statement. The child was under medical observation,” an official statement from the DCP office said.

Police said the family of the minor did not give a statement till September 24 while the Investigation Officer assigned to the case contacted them regularly. On Saturday, a counsellor from the “Sakhi” organisation was arranged by the police and counselling of the mother of the injured child was conducted. After extensive counselling, the mother disclosed that three days back ie, on 18.09.22, her son “A” was physically assaulted and sodomized by his three (03) friends.”

A case under section 377/34 of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation it was found that the victim knew the accused, all between 10-12 years of age, and were his friends and neighbours from the same community. Allegedly, one of the accused is also a cousin of the minor. So far one minor apprehended in connection with the case has been produced before Juvenile Justice Board while three others are still absconding.

