Minor Boys Paraded in Innerwear, ASI Removed in MP's Bhopal

Parading minor boys in innerwear proved costly for an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police in Bhopal as the administration has removed him and two divers who were involved in the act also are being punished.

On Sunday, some minor boys were bathing inside the Upper Lake in Bhopal and a Dial 100 police vehicle spotted them. The ASI onboard the vehicle decided to punish them and paraded them in innerwear for the act.

A video of the incident of youths being paraded in waists and briefs and made to sit-ups later went viral on social media and a controversy ensued soon after.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also took an exception to the incident. As the matter landed with the Home Minister, DIG Police Irshad Wali instructed SP (North) Vijay Khatri for taking action against the police officer concerned.

It emerged in the probe that an ASI posted on the Dial 100 emergency response vehicle had spotted some youths including minors bathing inside the upper lake on Sunday and with the help of some municipal corporation appointed divers, the officer made the youths do 25 sit-ups each and also paraded them in waists and briefs for violating the lockdown provisions.

As soon as the identification was complete, DIG Irshad Wali suspended the ASI Sukhbir Yadav. Two divers also involved in the act are also held responsible and the police have written to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner for further action.

Taking strong objection to the bizarre punishment given to the minors, the MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the DIG. Brajesh Chauhan, a member of the commission said that action will be taken once the report is received from the police.

