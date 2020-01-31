Minor Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Uttarakhand as Dehradun and Haridwar Get New DMs
Ashish Kumar Shrivastava has been appointed the new District Magistrate of Dehradun and C Ravishankar has been transferred as DM of Haridwar.
File photo of Ashish Kumar Shrivastava. (Image: Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority)
Dehradun: In a minor administrative reshuffle, IAS officer Ashish Kumar Shrivastava was made the new District Magistrate of Dehradun, on Friday.
This is in addition to his current responsibilities as Additional Secretary to the chief minister; Vice President of the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority and the CEO of the Dehradun Smart City Project.
He will take over from C Ravishankar, who has been transferred as the District Magistrate of Haridwar.
Meanwhile, former Haridwar District Magistrate Deependra Kumar Chaudhary has been kept in waiting for a new assignment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- Meet Rohan Shah, the Vicious Cyber Expert in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2