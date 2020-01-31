Minor Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Uttarakhand as Dehradun and Haridwar Get New DMs

Dehradun: In a minor administrative reshuffle, IAS officer Ashish Kumar Shrivastava was made the new District Magistrate of Dehradun, on Friday.

This is in addition to his current responsibilities as Additional Secretary to the chief minister; Vice President of the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority and the CEO of the Dehradun Smart City Project.

He will take over from C Ravishankar, who has been transferred as the District Magistrate of Haridwar.

Meanwhile, former Haridwar District Magistrate Deependra Kumar Chaudhary has been kept in waiting for a new assignment.

