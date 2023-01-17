Terrorist groups such as Islamic State, Khalistan terror outfits and The Resistance Front (TRF) have adopted a new strategy – employing minors — to execute attacks in India, the central intelligence agencies have found after the recent busts.

Reason? Less severity in punishment, easy way to evade radar of intelligence agencies in comparison to seasoned players and their tech savviness, among others, say intelligence experts.

A case in point could be the busting of the module led by Basit Kalam Siddiqi from Varanasi. At least four to five juveniles were part of his pro-Islamic State telegram channel namely ‘The Caravan of Desert’.

They were networking with IS cadres/ sympathizers across the globe and intended mass attacks by disseminating IED making manuals through Telegram Channels.

THE SELECTION

Investigations into recent terror attacks in Punjab also revealed that handlers spot these boys physically as well as through social media and motivate them to work in lieu for money and fame. Young boys are deliberately selected as they get a minor punishment.

A similar trend has been observed in J&K. Investigations indicated that juveniles are easy prey to online radicalisation and can be used as highly motivated and loyal Over Ground Workers for terror activities.

It is the conscious attempt of Pakistan-based terror handlers to focus on targeting the juveniles for their vulnerability. Terror handlers identify these juveniles online and cyber-engage them to build rapport and trust.

At times, Pakistan handlers also directly contact these juveniles on WhatsApp and start communication. Further, some juveniles in Kashmir valley are also being supplied with narcotics in an attempt to link them with narcotics terror network.

In an overnight intelligence-based op, Special Cell of Delhi Police apprehended 3 accused- a 26-year-old Jitender & 2 juveniles, among the 6 assailants, who killed Pradeep Kataria yesterday by firing about 60 bullets in Bakshiwala in Patiala, Punjab: Delhi Police https://t.co/cTedFkNpW8— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

INCIDENTS WHERE JUVENILES WERE USED

RPG attack at Punjab Police (Intelligence) Headquarters, Mohali (May 2022): In the attack, one of the main perpetrators was a juvenile who acted at the behest of Pakistan-based gangster, Harvinder Singh Rinda and Canada based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa.

In the attack, one of the main perpetrators was a juvenile who acted at the behest of Pakistan-based gangster, Harvinder Singh Rinda and Canada based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa. Murder of Pardeep Kataria, DSS follower (November 2022): Pardeep Kataria, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and accused in Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, was shot dead on November 10, 2022 at Kotkapura, district Faridkot by a group of six armed assailants including two juveniles at the behest of Canada based gangster Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar.

Pardeep Kataria, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and accused in Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, was shot dead on November 10, 2022 at Kotkapura, district Faridkot by a group of six armed assailants including two juveniles at the behest of Canada based gangster Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar. RPG attack at Sanjh Kendra near PS Sarhali, Distt Tarn Taran (December 2022): The attack on December 10 was carried out at by two juveniles, who claimed to be working at the behest of Canada based Lakhbir Singh Landa, Greece based Satnam Singh Satta and Australia based Gurpal Singh @ Jassal.

The attack on December 10 was carried out at by two juveniles, who claimed to be working at the behest of Canada based Lakhbir Singh Landa, Greece based Satnam Singh Satta and Australia based Gurpal Singh @ Jassal. Incidents such as killing of an SI, JKP, Pampore by a teenage militant with the help of his four juvenile friends is another example of minors being drawn towards militancy by Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

