News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Minor Dalit Girl Raped in Kanpur; Accused Absconding, Had Lured Her with Rs 50
1-MIN READ

Minor Dalit Girl Raped in Kanpur; Accused Absconding, Had Lured Her with Rs 50

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

When the girl screamed for help, her family members, including her brother and neighbour, rushed to the spot and rescued her, police said, adding the accused, however, managed to escape from the scene.

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the district on Wednesday after he lured her by offering Rs 50, police said.

The incident took place when the girl had gone out in an open farm field. The 25-year-old man allegedly raped her, following which there was outrage among villagers, who demanded early arrest of the accused, Circle Officer (Ghatampur), Ravi Kumar Singh, said.

When the girl screamed for help, her family members, including her brother and neighbour, rushed to the spot and rescued her, the CO added. The accused, however, managed to escape from the scene.

A massive hunt has been launched to nab the accused against whom a case has been registered, police said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...