Minor Dalit Rape Victim in UP Kills Herself after Father Threatened

Police arrested the accused, Sonu Gautam, and booked him for abatement to suicide, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

  May 15, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: A minor Dalit rape victim, whose father was threatened by the alleged rapist's brother, killed herself in Bachaupur village here, police said on Friday.

She hanged herself on Thursday evening after witnessing her father being threatened by Sonu Gautam (30), whose younger brother Sachin had allegedly abducted and raped her six months ago, they said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Rishikesh Yadav said Sonu Gautam hurled expletives on the victim's father in her presence which could have driven her to take the extreme step, Yadav said.

Police arrested Sonu Gautam and booked him for abatement to suicide, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

The girl was raped on December 19 and Sachin was arrested and sent to jail, he said.

