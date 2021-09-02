Minor Dies After Drowning in Himachal's Hamirpur, Landslide Damages 3 Cars in Shimla

A class 12 student died after drowning in a pit at district headquarters Hamirpur on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Abhinav Sharma, a resident of ward number 8, Hamirpur.

Landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, damaged three vehicles on Wednesday, officials said. The vehicles were parked on the footpaths in Shimla’s Vikas Nagar area. Shimla, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts recorded moderate rainfall on Wednesday. While a minor died in Hamirpur, no loss of life and public/private property was recorded in Bilaspur. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall will continue in the state till September 7.

On Wednesday, 38 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bilaspur, 8 mm in Shimla, 4mm in Solan, and 8 mm in Nahan. The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur at 31.2 degrees Celsius, and Shimla at 21.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The weather remained pleasant in the state due to incessant rains over the past few days.

The state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rainfall on 29 days of August but still received 44 per cent less rainfall than normal. The state recorded 146 mm rainfall in the previous month. The normal rainfall of the state during August is 262 mm.

In August, the state suffered a loss of Rs 700 crore. More than 250 people have lost their lives in various flood-like situations in the previous month. The state witnessed several incidents of landslides in different areas. The authorities have issued guidelines and protocols for state residents to protect themselves in such situations.

So far, Himachal Pradesh has received 18 percent less rainfall this monsoon season. The monsoon season started in the state on June 13 and is expected to continue until at least September end.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here