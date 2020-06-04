Minor Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR May be Signal of a Bigger One Approaching, Caution Geologists

A major tremor may be witnessed in Delhi, experts warn amid a range of low-intensity earthquakes reported in the national capital region over the last one-and-a-half months.

A day ago on June 3, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred near Noida in the national capital region (NCR). These tremors followed a league of 10 earthquakes that have been recorded by the National Centre of Seismology between April 12 and May 29 this year in the Delhi NCR.

According to some geologists, these minor tremors could point to a bigger incoming earthquake, reports Express.

Chief of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dr Kalachand Sain, told Express that while the time, place or exact scale could not be predicted, it was to be believed that there is a constant seismic activity occurring around in the NCR region, which could trigger a major earthquake in Delhi.

India's national capital is located on Fault IV and sees regular seismic activity.

The effects of a major quake in Delhi could be dire, warned Professor Chandon Ghose of the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu. He points that despite Delhi lying under seismic zone-4, many builders do not conform to BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) norms.

He said there existed a nexus between architects and builders which compromised on strict earthquake prevention rules; the reason why a higher-magnitude earthquake could prove to be fatal to many in the region.

In contrast, Ghose said, the extremely earthquake-prone Japan remained vigilant on following construction codes, and that their buildings could resist tremors of intensity 7, or even 8.

Former head of Earthquake Risk Evaluation Centre at the Indian Meteorology Department, Dr A K Shukla, also shared the concerns of other experts. He said that while most of the earthquakes were of low magnitude, a series of them warn of a major one hitting Delhi in coming days.

Delhi's active local fault system is capable of producing an earthquake of magnitude 6 to 6.5, he told Express.

His study on the Seismic Hazard Microzonation found that areas of South and Central Delhi were safer than those near the Yamuna riverbed. It recommends a speedy modification of existing building code.

But the government is yet to implement the report which recommends fresh safety measures by authorities to ensure safety of life and property in the event of a major earthquake in the region.

However, there is still no way to ascertain when or where a major quake might strike, according to geologists.