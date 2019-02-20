Minor Explosion Outside Shopping Mall on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

A minor explosion was reported outside Thakur Mall located near Dahisar Check Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway around 10am on Wednesday. There was no report of injuries due to the explosion.According to witnesses, an explosion with a flash and loud sound took place on the road after which police were informed.A team of police from Kashimira police station rushed to the spot and secured the area. Traces of plastic bottle, metal balls and locally made jute fuse were recovered from the spot.Information of the explosion was also shared with members of bomb detection and disposal squad, anti-terrorism cell and anti-terrorism squad.“A bike rider witnessed the incident and informed us. It was a low-intensity blast. We rushed to the spot and recovered a plastic bottle with three metal balls. We have collected the samples. We are investigating if there was any motive behind this explosion.” Vaibhave Singare, senior inspector of Kashimira police station, told News18.Samples collected from the spot have been sent for forensic examination. According to primary investigation, the device that caused explosion is very small and incapable of causing injury.An offence under the Explosives Act has been registered.