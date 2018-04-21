GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amit Shah Dismisses Fire at Raebareli Rally as 'Small Obstacle'

BJP president Amit Shah was addressing a public rally in Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Raebareli on Saturday when a short circuit outside the main gate caused mild chaos.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
The scene at Amit Shah rally in Raebareli after a minor fire broke out at the site on April 21, 2018.
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah was addressing a public rally in Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Raebareli on Saturday when a short circuit outside the main gate caused mild chaos.

The fire broke out due to a short-circuit near the media enclosure, officials said.

Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the dais at the time of the incident.

State BJP chief Mahendranath Pandey was addressing the gathering when smoke and sparks were noticed.

Because of the fire, the programme was stopped for a while.

Post the enforced break due to fire, the BJP leaders could be again seen making speeches.

Taking to stage, Amit Shah dismissed the fire episode as a small obstacle and said such things happen when something big is about to happen.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
