English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minor Fire Breaks Out in Pub Near Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound
The incident took place at Tamasha pub located on the ground floor of a building near the Kamala Mills compound around 11.30 am.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: A minor fire broke out at a pub near the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai Friday
morning, a civic official said.
The incident took place at Tamasha pub located on the ground floor of a building near the Kamala Mills compound around 11.30 am, a senior official of the Disaster Management Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The blaze, which was triggered by short-circuit, was extinguished within minutes, the official said.
"The fire was doused even before the fire brigade team arrived," he said.
The incident brought back bitter memories of the devastating blaze at the Mojo's Bistro and 1 Above pub at Kamala Mills which killed 14 persons and injured several others on December 29 last year.
morning, a civic official said.
The incident took place at Tamasha pub located on the ground floor of a building near the Kamala Mills compound around 11.30 am, a senior official of the Disaster Management Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The blaze, which was triggered by short-circuit, was extinguished within minutes, the official said.
"The fire was doused even before the fire brigade team arrived," he said.
The incident brought back bitter memories of the devastating blaze at the Mojo's Bistro and 1 Above pub at Kamala Mills which killed 14 persons and injured several others on December 29 last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in an Adorable Twitter Post
- Facial Recognition For Surveillance: When Your Identity Relies on a Software Algorithm?
- Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid, Says He Has a Thing For One Particular Bollywood Actress; Watch Video
- Burt Reynolds, Hollywood Star of 'Deliverance' Fame, Passes Away at 82
- Country Gets Oxygen Back: Bollywood Hails SC Verdict on Section 377
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...