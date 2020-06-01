Minor Fire in Nirman Bhavan Caused by Printer Catching Ablaze, None Injured
Image of the incident at Nirman Bhavan. (ANI)
The blaze was doused within 15 minutes. The fire started in a printer placed in a room located on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan, said an official from the DFS.
- PTI
- Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi on Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said.
No injuries have been reported, they said. A call was received at 9 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The blaze was doused within 15 minutes. The fire started in a printer placed in a room located on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan, said an official from the DFS.
The Nirman Bhawan houses the Urban Development ministry.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Minor,Fire,in,Nirman,Bhavan,Caused,by,Printer,Catching,Ablaze,,None,Injured,delhi,fire,&publish_min=2020-05-30T21:33:44.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-01T21:33:44.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
Next Story