Minor Gang-raped at Gunpoint, Left With Broken Arm in Uttar Pradesh

Pilibhit (UP): A girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her, Station House Officer of Bisalpur Harishankar Verma said.

The girl was left with a broken arm when she tried to resist the assault, he said.

She was sent for medical examination and a case registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family, the SHO added.