Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Minor Gang-raped at Gunpoint, Left With Broken Arm in Uttar Pradesh

Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Minor Gang-raped at Gunpoint, Left With Broken Arm in Uttar Pradesh
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Pilibhit (UP): A girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her, Station House Officer of Bisalpur Harishankar Verma said.

The girl was left with a broken arm when she tried to resist the assault, he said.

She was sent for medical examination and a case registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family, the SHO added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram