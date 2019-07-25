English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minor Gang-raped at Gunpoint, Left With Broken Arm in Uttar Pradesh
Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Pilibhit (UP): A girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in a village here, police said on Thursday.
Rehan and Mintu of the same village took the minor away from her home on Tuesday night and allegedly gang-raped her, Station House Officer of Bisalpur Harishankar Verma said.
The girl was left with a broken arm when she tried to resist the assault, he said.
She was sent for medical examination and a case registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family, the SHO added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Monday 22 July , 2019 Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Kick 2 to Go on Floors in 2020, Sajid Nadiadwala to Begin Shooting Soon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Expected to Release in October for $3000 Sporting an LCD Panel
- Anne Hathaway Announces Second Pregnancy After 'Going Through Infertility', See Post
- Butter Aldrin! This Fair Is Commemorating 50 Years of Apollo 11 in Unique Way
- Gucci Gang? Thieves Steal Mannequins Dressed in Designer Clothes From Head to Toe
Photogallery
Loading...