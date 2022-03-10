Minor Gang-raped in Jharkhand's Bokaro, Agitators Disrupt Traffic

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Jharkhand's Bokaro following which agitators on Thursday blocked NH 23 prompting the police to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse them. Police said the agitators blocked the National Highway 23 (Bokaro-Ramgarh-Ranchi) at Petarwar Chowk under Petarwar police station and pelted stones on them resulting in injuries to several policemen and people.

"A 17-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two persons of different community on Wednesday night at Bundu panchayat under Petarwar police station. Both the accused, who claim to be her friends have been arrested and an FIR has been lodged in the case," Bokaro Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Jha told PTI.

Jha said agitators had blocked the National Highway 23 while some outsiders tried to create law and order trouble and pelted stones on police. The police in turn registered an FIR and arrested two of the agitators, he said.

Advertisement

The jam at Bokaro could be cleared this evening after about six hours as the local residents had resorted to it on Thursday morning demanding suspension of officer-in-charge of Petarwal police station.

Apprehending communal tension the police have deployed a huge force in the area. Bokaro Deputy Commissioner, Kuldeep Chaudhary said a magistrate along with police personnel are keeping a vigil in the area while Civil Surgeon has been directed for conducting medical examination of the victim.

Lambodar Mahto, MLA from Gomia earlier sat on a dharna at the state assembly's main gate and raised the issue in the Assembly later. Mahto demanded a fast-track hearing of the case which was supported by Hazaribag MLA Manish Jaiswal.

Giridih MP Chandraprakash Chaudhary sat on dharna at Bokaro Sadar Hospital with his supporters demanding justice to the victim.

.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.