Minor Gang Raped in UP, Given Abortion Pills by Asha Worker

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped four months ago, was later given abortion pills by an Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha), who was hand in glove with the accused, police said.

Three of the four men who had allegedly raped the girl in a village and the health worker were arrested on Monday.

The incident came to light on Friday when the condition of the girl, who became pregnant, deteriorated after she was given abortion pills by the Asha worker named Sushila, the police said.

In her statement to the police, the victim alleged that B.P. Singh, Ram Babu Singh, Raghu Raikwar and Shatrughan Singh had raped her while Sushila was part of a conspiracy to cover up the crime.

Sanjay Sharma, the SHO of Srinagar police station, said that after a case was registered on Sunday, the four accused including the Asha worker were arrested on Monday while the hunt is on for the fifth culprit.

The victim’s statement will be recorded in the court soon, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here