Minor Gangraped and Murdered in Bihar’s Munger, Eyes Gouged Out

In yet another horrific incident reviving memories of 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder, a class two student was gang-raped and then brutally murdered in Bihar’s Munger district on Wednesday night.

The perpetrators of the 8-year-old girl gouged her eyes out and crushed the victim’s fingers after raping her. The brutal incident occurred at Purvi Tola village under Safiabad police limits of the district.

According to police, the victim’s body was recovered near a brick-kiln. “Seeing the mutilated body it seems the victim’s perpetrators were known to her. The girl was murdered to hide evidence of rape,” said a police officer deployed at Safiabad police outpost.

According to the victim’s family members, the girl along with her father had gone to Ganga river to take a bath. “My girl would have been alive if I had not forced her to return home alone. We started searching for her after she did not return home till evening but we failed to find her,” said the victim’s father.

“Today we were informed about a mutilated body near the brick-kiln. Our suspicion turned real after seeing the body. I don’t understand why she was murdered mercilessly. We had done no wrong to anyone,” added the victim’s father.

According to police, the victim was raped and murdered at the spot from where her body was recovered. “We have found blood at the incident site,” said a police officer.

Local police have seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Munger Police has also engaged a forensic team to scientifically investigate the case. Blood and other samples have been collected from the incident site. Police have lodged an FIR under POCSO Act and other sections of Indian Penal Code against unknown criminals.

“A special team has been formed to investigate and nab the criminals behind the heinous crime,” said Munger superintendent of police Jaggunath Reddy.

