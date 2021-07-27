Minor Gangraped in Jharkhand’s Garhwa, Three Arrested

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in Garhwa district of Jharkhand. The incident took place at a motorbike garage on a main road in the Kandi police station area. All the three accused – owner of the garage Vijaymal Kumar (32) and his two friends Rishi Kumar (25) and Avinash Mehta (28) - have been arrested by the police. They were sent to judicial custody on Monday. Police said that two of the three accused are married.

The girl told the police that while she was walking to her friend’s house a man came and forced her to sit on his bike. Then he took her to a garage where already two other men were present. The three men gangraped her inside the motorcycle repairing shop.

The accused had shut the garage from the inside, however, when they realised that a crowd had gathered outside, they fled the spot from the backdoor. The locals asked the victim to open the gate of the shop after which she was rescued.

SHO Nitish Kumar said the three men were traced with the help of their mobile locations and were sent to judicial custody by a local court. Kumar added that the minor girl was sent to a government hospital in Garhwa for the medical test.

In another incident, an attempt of rape case was reported recently from Garhwa district.

A 36-year-old married woman lodged a police complaint against a man. The man who had earlier tried to molest her, on June 30 entered her house and tried to sexually assault her, the woman mentioned. The woman also alleged that when her daughter tried to save her, the accused also touched the girl’s private parts.

The accused, Rajendra Kumar, ran away after the woman shouted for help even as the locals tried to catch him. Kumar was arrested the day after, and police found that he was earlier warned by the local panchayat for his past actions.

