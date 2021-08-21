Minor Gangraped in UP's Banda, Police Registers Complaint After 5 days; Three Arrested, Two on Run

A case of alleged gang rape was reported from the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, the minor girl’s kin lodged a complaint against three accused at the Tindwari police station on August 14, but the police did not register the case.

On August 19, the police registered the case after the family members reached out to higher authorities. So far, three people have been arrested and were sent to judicial custody while two are still on the run.

The survivor, a minor girl, was allegedly raped by five boys living in Beda village of Tindwari police station area. According to the written complaint, the girl had gone to attend nature’s call in the fields, when the accused raped her and after the incident, the victim narrated her ordeal to the family members.

Seeing the girl’s condition the family reached Tindwari police station on August 14 along with the girl, but the police did not take any action in the matter. The victim’s family then complained to the higher authorities about the matter and then Banda SP Abhinandan Singh registered the case. He also set up a team for the investigation and after arresting three minor accused, they were sent to judicial custody.

“On August 14, there was an incident of rape with a girl. The relatives had gone to the police station and left after giving information. On August 19, they filed a written complaint, after which a case was registered. The girl has been sent for medical examination and three accused have also been arrested. The boys have been sent to judicial custody and the whole matter is being investigated. Search is on for two others in the case,” Banda SP Abhinandan said.

