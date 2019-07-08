Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Minor Girl Abducted from Delhi, Recovered in J&K's Reasi, Culprit Arrested

The culprit, Himanshu Kumar of the Ambedkar Nagar area, New Delhi, was arrested during the operation and both he and the girl were handed over to the Delhi Police after completion of legal formalities, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Minor Girl Abducted from Delhi, Recovered in J&K's Reasi, Culprit Arrested
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jammu: A minor girl, who was reportedly abducted by a 22-year-old man from Delhi earlier this month, was recovered in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

The man, Himanshu Kumar of the Ambedkar Nagar area, New Delhi, was also arrested during the operation and both he and the girl were handed over to the Delhi Police after completion of legal formalities, a police official said.

He said police station Ambedkar Nagar contacted police station Ransoo in Reasi district and informed that a man, who had abducted a minor girl along with Rs 22 lakh and gold items on July 2, was suspected to be hiding in the Ransoo area.

On this information, the official said, a police team led by Sub Inspector Dina Nath launched a search operation and managed to apprehend the man and recovered Rs 14 lakh and gold from him.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram