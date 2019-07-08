Minor Girl Abducted from Delhi, Recovered in J&K's Reasi, Culprit Arrested

Jammu: A minor girl, who was reportedly abducted by a 22-year-old man from Delhi earlier this month, was recovered in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

The man, Himanshu Kumar of the Ambedkar Nagar area, New Delhi, was also arrested during the operation and both he and the girl were handed over to the Delhi Police after completion of legal formalities, a police official said.

He said police station Ambedkar Nagar contacted police station Ransoo in Reasi district and informed that a man, who had abducted a minor girl along with Rs 22 lakh and gold items on July 2, was suspected to be hiding in the Ransoo area.

On this information, the official said, a police team led by Sub Inspector Dina Nath launched a search operation and managed to apprehend the man and recovered Rs 14 lakh and gold from him.