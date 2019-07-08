Minor Girl Abducted from Delhi, Recovered in J&K's Reasi, Culprit Arrested
The culprit, Himanshu Kumar of the Ambedkar Nagar area, New Delhi, was arrested during the operation and both he and the girl were handed over to the Delhi Police after completion of legal formalities, a police official said.
Image for representation.
Jammu: A minor girl, who was reportedly abducted by a 22-year-old man from Delhi earlier this month, was recovered in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.
The man, Himanshu Kumar of the Ambedkar Nagar area, New Delhi, was also arrested during the operation and both he and the girl were handed over to the Delhi Police after completion of legal formalities, a police official said.
He said police station Ambedkar Nagar contacted police station Ransoo in Reasi district and informed that a man, who had abducted a minor girl along with Rs 22 lakh and gold items on July 2, was suspected to be hiding in the Ransoo area.
On this information, the official said, a police team led by Sub Inspector Dina Nath launched a search operation and managed to apprehend the man and recovered Rs 14 lakh and gold from him.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Has a Sarcastic Reply for a Troll Who Said She Can't Act
- Hrithik Roshan Says 'Apparently a Guy Cannot be Stalked in India' About Kangana Ranaut's Allegations
- Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained
- Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner
- Pakistan Politician Praises Pilot For Plane's 'Narrow Escape,' Shares Video of GTA 5
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s