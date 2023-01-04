Minor Girl, Abducted Gang-raped by 5 Youths in Patna

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five persons in Patna, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the accused identified as Golu Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Sugriv Kumar, and a three-wheeler driver kidnapped the Class 8 minor girl on Monday at around 6.30 pm, while she was returning from the Ramanuj coaching centre, and took her to Jalla locality near the Hanuman temple, where they kept her in a room and brutalised her.

Due to the brutal sexual assault, the victim fell unconscious. The accused, after committing the crime, dumped her near the Shani temple and fled. The victim, after regaining consciousness, reached her home and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

The victim, along with her parents went to Bypass police station and registered the FIR against the accused.

The brutal incident has created huge public outrage in the locality. Local residents are demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The police said that one accused, the auto driver, has been arrested so far while the other four are at large.

